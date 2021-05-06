Crypto.com and Lega Serie A tie to launch NFT for Coppa Italia 2021

Lega Serie A, an Italian soccer league, has joined Crypto.com in what is first for the soccer industry. The cryptocurrency platform released this news through a blog post on May 6, noting that this partnership will make it the official crypto and NFT sponsor in the upcoming 2021 Coppa Italia Final, where Atalanta will play against Juventus.

According to the blog post, Crypto.com will help Lega Serie A launch an NFT collection to celebrate the event, which will take place at the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia on May 19. The NFT collection will reportedly comprise digital renderings of the official trophy and match highlights, among other items. The NFTs will be available exclusively at Crypto.com/NFT.

Through this joint venture, both parties seek to offer soccer fans in Italy and around the world new experiences. According to the publication, the collaboration between Crypto.com and Lega Serie A will extend beyond the Coppa Italia Final.

Commenting on this groundbreaking move, Lega Serie A CEO Luigi De Siervo said that the league is delighted to join Crypto.com. He continued to tout the pioneering capabilities of the Serie A League, noting that it is the world’s first soccer league to sign an agreement with a company in the crypto industry.

A mutually beneficial agreement

Siervo added that this partnership will help the league reach a wider audience, thereby supporting ongoing efforts to grow the brand internationally. He added that this year’s Coppa Italia final would help show that Lega Serie A is focused on the future and innovation. According to him, the event will offer fans around the world an exciting experience before the game starts, on the field and after the game ends.

Crypto.com, which has a rapidly growing application and more than 10 million users worldwide, will also benefit significantly from this collaboration, as it is poised for further exposure.

According to Kris Marszalek, Co-founder and CEO of Crypto.com, the Atalanta-Juventus match will attract soccer fans from all over the world. He added that Crypto.com will take this opportunity to bring the best blockchain traits to the soccer industry by working with Lega Serie A to develop NFTs that will become instant classics and highly sought after collectibles.