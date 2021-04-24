Crypto Cashback surging

Compartir

Disclaimer: The Capital has received payment in exchange for writing this article.

The world of cryptocurrencies continues to evolve and create innovative ways for the widespread adoption of cryptocurrencies.

In traditional methods of making purchases, some companies give cash rewards to customers for making purchases. A crypto refund refers to a system that rewards people for making purchases, but instead of getting rewards in fiat currency, they get their rewards in crypto. It’s actually that simple, and also a cool and fun way to get crypto, considering you’re always buying something.

How does it work

Basically, cash back programs are created as a platform for customers to get refunds when they make purchases, and this is a strategy employed by stores to encourage shoppers to make more purchases, with the promise that they will earn more. on every purchase.

A very common type of cash back program involves the issuance of cash back credit cards. When a purchase is made through a cash back credit card, refunds can be made by the card issuer, keeping in mind that interchange fees are typically charged by retailers.

Interestingly, cryptocurrency users are not left out, as there are crypto refund rewards programs that reward customers with cryptocurrency refunds when purchases are made online, and in some recent cases, offline as well.

Popularity growth

There has been an unprecedented growth in the popularity of crypto cash back apps within the crypto community, and that is due to the increased interest in cryptocurrency that may have been catalyzed by the COVID-19 pandemic that affected the world in 2020. made many people pay more attention to being online, thus exposing themselves to more online shopping, as well as more crypto-based information and investments.

With the increasing popularity and success of decentralized finance (DeFi) as well as non-fungible tokens (NFT), it is surprising to see more enhanced crypto cash back programs emerge. An example of such an amazing crypto cash back program is OctoFi, and the platform offers users crypto when they conduct DeFi and NFT transactions.

When you transact with any of OctoFi’s referral partners using the platform’s decentralized application (DApp), wallet or from partner websites, users will get refunds on such transactions, 100% of the commission from the platform is transferred to users and token holders.