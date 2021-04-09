Cryptanalyst expects “escape velocity” when Bitcoin breaks $ 60K. Here is why

Compartir

The price of Bitcoin is still stagnant below $ 60,000 but cannot go below $ 55,000. The adjustment in the cryptocurrency market has been long and arduous, but when $ 60,000 is finally broken, the crypto asset should reach what one analyst calls “escape velocity.”

Here’s what the term means and what it might look like after the breakout of the key resistance level.

Bitcoin Could Hit Escape Velocity After Surpassing $ 60,000

Bitcoin price action has reached a critical stalemate, either ready to explode to hundreds of thousands of dollars per coin, or to plunge from current highs.

Resistance above $ 60,000 has been the first zone that has proven too strong for the bulls to break through easily, causing the momentum to fade. Momentum indicators have turned red for the first time in months, but the bears have failed to get prices down much.

The showdown has a drop in volume and a drop in volatility to the lowest levels in months for the characteristically explosive crypto asset.

But when things finally top $ 60,000, a crypto analyst expects things to reach “escape velocity.”



This is what the escape velocity might look like in Bitcoin | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

What would the term of physics developed in crypto look like?

According to Wikipedia, escape velocity is a physics term that describes “the minimum velocity necessary for a free, non-propelled object to escape the gravitational influence of a massive body.” In simpler terms, it is the force and speed necessary for an object to escape the gravitational pull of a planet and out of its atmosphere.

The analogy makes sense. “The escape velocity increases with the mass of the body and decreases with the distance of the object escaping from its center. Therefore, the escape velocity depends on how far the object has traveled, ”reads a description.

Essentially, $ 60,000 is the center of the object, and resistance should weaken once it is passed, requiring less overall momentum to continue heading towards the moon.

The reason is that Bitcoin has attracted considerable media attention above $ 50,000, where the coin has spent weeks before. Those hoping for a $ 60,000 breakout will buy with extreme force knowing that any correction was rejected.

At the same time, those who wait for prices to drop will realize that it will not come and FOMO will return to Bitcoin, causing prices to skyrocket more easily.

Among the surge of new buyers entering for the first time, sellers buy again after realizing their mistake, and more should cause the final parabolic stage of Bitcoin’s bull run, and the “escape velocity” that the analyst talking about.

