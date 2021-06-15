Crying in the middle of the Today Program !, emotions on the surface

Crying in the middle of the Hoy Program !, emotions on the surface | Instagram

Emotions on the surface! Last Monday, June 14, the Hoy Program was filled with tears and tears, but with emotion, since the famous actress Michelle Vieth and her dance partner at Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy achieved the first perfect grade of the contest.

In the absence of Galilea Montijo, to whom they dedicated their presentation, the beautiful protagonist of My Little Traviesa and her dance partner showed off on the dance floor. The Stars Dance Today with a free style. The actress and Silverio were presented with elegant black outfits with gold details and they had everyone waiting for what would happen.

The presentation of this couple was really spectacular, those present, judges and viewers were stunned to see how Michelle and her partner made their way on the track of Today between marked tango steps and really spectacular loads.

The style of her dancing and attire made Héctor Soberon’s ex look really beautiful and stylized like a professional in this dance style, but without a doubt, what transcended was the connection between the two with a charge in which the actress went from head to toe of Silverio.

Andrea Legarreta could not contain his emotion when he saw what the participants had done on the Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy floor and could not help but confess his fan and comment on how much they have grown as dancers.

For its part, Latin Lover lowered the emotion of La Juez de Caramelo by finding some details during the choreography; something that The Iron Judge, Lolita Cortés, left in the background. The participants were very moved that Cortés identified with them because of the pain and fatigue they experienced after rehearsals and that he applauded their presentation.

The maximum point of emotion was when Raúl Araiza asked the judges of Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy to reveal their qualifications. The beloved Andrea Legarreta started with the first ten, despite the details, Latin Lover continued with a second ten and finally, Lolita Cortés overflowed with emotions by offering the third ten, giving the first perfect rating of the Hoy Program dance contest and causing Michelle Vieth and Silverio to cry when they saw their effort valued by the judges.