One of the most scandalous separations in recent weeks was that of Facundo Ambrosioni andMorena Rial, who are in full meditative confrontation. Now, she shared a new reflection that surprised her fans.

On their social networks,the mediticaHe tells his followers what his mood is during these days, after revealing that the reason for the break was an infidelity of the footballer. In a live broadcast, he acknowledged that he read the text messages and found proof of everything.

In addition, many claim thatsingerHe is already in search of a new conquest, and even in his Instagram stories he uploaded a photo of a “friend”, who was praised, showing the good vibes between them.

On top of good friend, cook! Let’s see when you put your shirt on and cook something, he saidMoreby sharing the image of Uruguayan footballer Bryan Bentaberry. Immediately, the rumors of a love affair did not take long to sound loud.

Then,the famousHe posted a new post where he commented on his feelings at this difficult moment in his life, while Francesco’s father left the house they shared and is now in Córdoba with a judicial authorization in the middle of the coronavirus quarantine.

“She is magic, she seems like a simple girl but she will drive anyone crazy with each one of her manas. She cries secretly and laugh out loud, hides complexes behind her gaze, capable of facing the world and continuing as if nothing, measures each kiss and every word and so avoid making wrong decisions, it is magic … But he doesn’t know it “, he wrotethe influencer.

Finally,Jorge’s daughterHe maintained: “Always happy although distrustful, but he denies it, he continues to believe in love and in fairy tales. Fight for the difficult, because it is easy for anyone ✨ ♥ ️”.

