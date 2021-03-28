Cry “forbidden” is present at Club América vs Rayados

The Eagles of Club América faced the Rayados del Monterrey during the break for the FIFA date, in a friendly duel at the Cotton Bowl in the United States, in which the “famous” shout dedicated to the goalkeepers when they cleared was present.

In the second half, the fans of America was “felt” the moment in which Luis “el Mochis” Cárdenas carried out his clearances, a situation that, between the campaign that was launched in the MX League and the one that the stadiums closed, had a long time without appearing.

Also read: Pre-Olympic: Jaime Lozano asks the fans to avoid the forbidden cry in their duel against Canada

Unlike the protocol that was implemented in Mexican soccer, where the local sound warned the fans about their attitude in the first instance, and then stopped for a few minutes, in this meeting the fans did not receive any recommendation and continued with their shouts towards him. goalkeeper.

This “forbidden cry” made its return in the Concacaf Pre-Olympic, during the matches of the Mexican Under-23 National Team, which was warned during the matches. In addition, the Mexican Football Federation received recommendations from FIFA.

Another situation that arose in the friendly match between América and Los Rayados in the United States was the presence of smoke and light flares, something that had also not been seen in a Liga MX match for a long time.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: