‘Cruzito’ Gonzalez to prolong his undefeated in Tlalnepantla

The unbeaten Mexican Edgar ‘Cruzito’ González, a tireless player in the ring, and who registers a record of 4 wins without defeat in his professional career; and he is ready for his return to the battle diamond this Friday, April 30 in Tlalnepantla, State of Mexico.

Pugilist represented exclusively by Promociones del Pueblo, that of San Cristóbal Huichochitlán in the Mexican capital, and who plays on the scale of feathers, will hold his fifth fight in pay boxing against Cesar Regules, risking not only his undefeated condition but also the prestige it has gained in its previous presentations.

The ‘Cruzito’ trains every day at an altitude of 2800 meters above sea level, a factor that increases his resistance and capacity for recovery, which explains his hurricane style; That would not be possible without your discipline and courage.

In his last commitment, Edgar defeated the undefeated in 4 fights José Daniel Morales in a fast-paced fight that ended with the three judges unanimously winning González, who proved to be a fighter with a promising future.

Barely 20 years old and with great boxing qualities, the ‘Cruzito’ will share the billboard with another couple of great prospects, Queretaro Juan ‘Inquieto’ Barrientos and former national team Oscar Salgado.