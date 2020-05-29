The president-elect of Cruzeiro, Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, announced on Thursday the payment of a first part of the debt related to the purchase of striker Willian, currently at Palmeiras, who was working in Zorya, Ukraine, at the time. The European club had taken the case to FIFA. According to the official, this action already takes the club out of the danger of losing more points in Serie B of the Brazilian Championship.

“FIFA’s debt is paid. Cruzeiro will not have a problem with losing points any more,” he declared. Sérgio Santos says this was possible thanks to Pedro Lourenço, owner of Supermercados BH. “We worked over the weekend, on Monday until late, Tuesday we met with Bruninho, Pedro’s son, and presented him with a new project, a construction project Cruzeiro and Supermercados BH”, said the president-elect, who will take office on Monday.

The president explained that Cruzeiro does not accept charity. According to him, Supermercado BH is partnering with Raposa. “I was still talking to him: ‘Pedro, I don’t want to ask you for money, I don’t want you to loan money to Cruzeiro anymore, I don’t want you to buy a player you don’t need to be able to put money on Cruzeiro. I want Cruzeiro to be yours partner, that the Cruzeiro fans embrace you, give feedback, as you do, “” he said.

The announcement was made through a live, in which the representative made it clear that the partnerships do not stop with the businessman from Minas Gerais. “Pedro understood, like other announcements that we intend to make soon for new partners, that in the new Cruzeiro we partner with people, not sponsorship,” he said.

Before settling the payment of part of the debt to Zorya, Raposa had already taken a six-point loss penalty in Serie B for the non-payment of the loan for midfielder Denílson by Al Wahda, from the United Arab Emirates.

Sports Gazette