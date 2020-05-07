Until the ball rolls again, the clubs will take advantage of the stoppage of the competitions to improve their rosters. Trying to strengthen his right-back, the cruise showed interest in hiring Nino Paraíba, from Bahia. However, after Ricardo Drubscky, Raposa’s football director, got in touch with Tricolor, the transaction ended up being discarded.

The official told Radio 98FM that the celestial team and coach Enderson Moreira approved the player’s hiring. However, when talking to Diego Cerri, director of Bahia, the possibility of negotiation was denied.

Cruzeiro gave up hiring Nino Paraíba

“Nino Paraíba was an athlete of mine, when I was a coach there at Vitória. He was also an athlete of Enderson, and he is a player who would serve us very well. I speak without problems, because he has already been taken out of our focus. We had the intention (to hire him), but I talked to the director of Bahia and there is no possibility of bringing him now “, said Drubsky.

“He didn’t even rule out the future possibility. Enderson likes him a lot, I like him too, he is a very high quality athlete, very competitive, but he is not in our projections now because he is unable to come,” he added.

Nino Paraíba has been in Bahia since 2018 and has scored four goals in 95 matches. With the business discarded, Cruzeiro returns to the market behind a right-back. The position is one of the shortcomings of the squad, which has only Edílson and young Valdir, recently promoted to the main team, as options.

