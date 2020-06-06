06/05/2020 at 21:33

Cruzeiro, one of the most traditional clubs in Brazil and that in 2019 descended to the Second Division for the first time in its history, announced this Friday the termination of the two-player contract, Robinho and Edilson, due to its delicate financial situation.

The coronavirus crisis in Brazil, second country with the highest number of infections (more than 600,000) and third in deaths (34,000), has fully impacted the accounts of the main clubs in the country, some of which already had financial difficulties before of the pandemic.

The Botafogo of Rio de Janeiro also reported on the eve of the dismissal of the Argentine Mauro Joel Carli, one of the most veteran footballers in the squad, and that “he is negotiating a friendly termination” with the central defender.

However, the situation seems to be more pressing at Cruzeiro, immersed in a deep institutional, economic and sports crisis that culminated in the team’s descent to the Second Division last year.

In this context, the Belo Horizonte club has been forced to dispense with the services of two important players for “exclusively financial aspects” and following the commitment of the current directive to guarantee “the future of the institution”.

“Unfortunately we need to reach that extreme decision. Robinho and Edilson They are victorious players who contributed to great achievements and we thank them very much, “stressed the president of Cruzeiro, Sergio Santos Rodrigues.

“But the reality and need for austerity of the Cruzeiro imposes that change on us. One of the main commitments of our management is to preserve the financial health of the club and that was what motivated the decision,” he added.

The directive announced that it will be watching the transfer market to “strengthen the cast within the current” economic reality.

Other historical clubs, such as Flamengo, Palmeiras, Corinthians and Vasco da Gama, have cut their expenses due to the pandemic and reduced the salary burden on their staff.

All soccer competitions have been suspended in Brazil since mid-March. The League, which was scheduled to start the first week of May, still has no definite start date.

Despite the fact that there is still no specificity on when soccer will return and without the country having reached the peak of contagion, several teams from the Brazilian Championship have returned to training.

This is the case of Gremio, Internacional, Atlético Mineiro and Flamengo, the latter even without the endorsement of the Mayor of Rio de Janeiro and with positives for COVID-19 among the members of the staff.