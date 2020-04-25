In an official note published on Friday evening, the cruise announced that it has initiated the suspension of employment contracts on the part of its employees. The measure seeks to minimize the consequences of the new coronavirus pandemic.

The suspension will be for 60 days, but the employees will be able to resume activities before the end of the period if the championships are restarted or if the departments need it.

“We still do not have the exact number of how many employees will be in this situation. Even without competitions, we have some important sectors in our gear that continue to perform their duties, while employees take care that this disease does not spread. even more. However, with the championships paralyzed, we chose to suspend the employment contracts, so that we can keep employees with us and so that we can go through this phase with financial responsibility. It is an attempt to keep jobs “, he declared José Dalai Rocha, president of the club.

On April 1, Cruzeiro granted vacations to the cast and technical commission for 20 days and announced that it would reduce employees’ salaries by 25% if the pandemic continued after the period. 15 days later, Fox extended the vacation until April 30.

