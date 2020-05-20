Condemned by FIFA to start Series B of the 2020 Brazilian Championship with six points less than opponents due to a debt with Al Wahda, from the United Arab Emirates, the cruise has yet another payment order to fulfill in May. According to Globo.com, Fox owes approximately R $ 9 million to Zorya Luhansk, from Ukraine, for the purchase of striker Willian, in 2014, and needs to pay the debt by the 29th of this month.

In 2013, Willian was loaned to Cruzeiro by Metalist, from Ukraine, and was part of the campaign for the second consecutive Brazilian championship. In 2014, the striker was permanently hired by Raposa, who owes 1,462,500 euros for the delay in the purchase. Due to internal problems in the eastern European country in March of that year, the debt was transferred to Zorya Luhansk.

For the second half of 2020, Cruzeiro still has two more payment orders at Fifa. The debt is due to the purchases of Arrascaeta, Defensor-URU, in 2015, and defender Kunty Caicedo, from Independiente del Valle, in 2016. The two athletes no longer belong to the club.

In January this year, Cruzeiro announced that it would need to settle, between 2020 and 2022, R $ 52 million in debts from lawsuits at FIFA. With the appreciation of foreign currencies against the real, this debt exceeded R $ 81 million, of which R $ 36.6 must be paid in the first half, R $ 43.7 million in the second half and R $ 1.1 million in 2021.

In addition to Willian, Arrascaeta and Caicedo, Raposa has debts due to the hiring of Riascos, in 2015, Rafael Sóbis and Ramón Ábila, in 2016, and Thiago Neves, in 2017. Cruzeiro still discusses the payment of debts with the Portuguese coach Paulo Bento and his technical commission. All cases are under the management of Gilvan de Pinho Tavares, who presided over the Minas Gerais club twice between 2011 and 2017.

Wagner Pires de Sá’s management did not pay off the existing debts and added a R $ 4 million outstanding with Russia’s Spartak, for the purchase of striker Pedro Rocha.

Last Tuesday, FIFA announced to CBF that Cruzeiro should start Series B of the 2020 Brazilian Championship with six points less than its rivals due to the non-payment to Al-Wahda, from the United Arab Emirates, for the loan of the steering wheel Denílson, in 2016.

Sports Gazette





