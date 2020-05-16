In an important step towards the resumption of activities in the Foxhole II, Cruzeiro started this Friday to carry out tests to detect the presence of covid-19. And the test day was dedicated to evaluating employees and members of the technical committee, as well as managers.

Cruzeiro had the support of a laboratory, from Axial Medicina Diagnóstica, to perform the exams. And the tests will continue next Monday, when the players and other employees of the club will be evaluated.

“We performed a serological laboratory evaluation on approximately 55 employees today. All of them passed the tests in a drive-thru system, remaining inside their cars. The employees also answered questionnaires that were applied, which shows a significant involvement of all in this combat model. and control of the pandemic “, commented the doctor Sérgio Campolina, explaining how the tests took place.

“It is necessary that each individual is aware of the importance of preventing the virus, causing the consequences in our society to be minimized”, he added, to Cruzeiro’s official website.

The club received clearance from the Belo Horizonte City Hall to carry out activities at its CT last Wednesday. And after completing the tests, Cruzeiro will wait for the results to start activities at Toca da Raposa II.

During the stoppage of the competitions, Cruzeiro defined Enderson Moreira as his new coach. He has not yet had face-to-face contact with the players, who have been training at their homes.

So far, Grêmio and Internacional have been the main Brazilian clubs to start activities in their training centers. Rival do Cruzeiro, Atlético-MG tested their athletes at the beginning of the week to enable the resumption of activities. Flamengo also conducted tests on its squad and employees.

