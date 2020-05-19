Cruzeiro will meet next Thursday, May 21, the officers who will take charge of the club until the end of this year. On the occasion, the president and vice-president of the institution will be elected, in addition to the members of the board of directors of the Deliberative Council. The election will take place from 9 am to 4 pm, at the Clube do Barro Preto Gymnasium.

In order for the election to be carried out with complete security, transparency and tranquility, the Electoral Commission defined some rules taking into account the difficult moment that the country is going through with the pandemic of COVID-19. The first of these involves the transit of voters, who will have access through Rua dos Guajajaras, number 1,722, while the exit will only be authorized through Rua Ouro Preto.

The counselors were divided in alphabetical order, with different time bands for each group (check the list at the end of this publication). Only members of the Electoral Commission, inspectors of each ticket and professionals who will act in the election may remain in the voting space.

A pen and two ballots will be made available to the councilors, with the blue note intended for the presidential vote of Cruzeiro, and the white note for the board of directors of the Deliberative Council.

All voters will have their temperature checked and their hands cleaned when they arrive at the Club. Only those wearing masks and carrying a photo ID will be allowed to enter, preferably the board of the Deliberative Council.

The elections will start promptly at 9 am and end at 4 pm. If there are queues after the end of the stipulated period, voters who are already present will receive a password to access the space.

Without press

In order to avoid agglomerations, press access will not be allowed to the polling place. Journalists will have real-time coverage carried out by Cruzeiro through its digital channels and official website, with the provision of photos, videos and audios.

TIME SCHEDULES FOR VOTING OF DIRECTORS:

– 9h to 9h50 – initial letter of the name from A to B

– 9:50 am to 11:00 am – initial letter of the name from C to E

– 11h to 11h50 – initial letter of the name from F to I

– 11:50 am to 1:00 pm – initial letter of the name from J to L

– 1 pm to 2 pm – initial letter of the name from M to O

– 14h to 15h – initial letter of the name from P to S

– 3pm to 4pm – initial letter of the name from T to Z

