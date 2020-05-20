After being punished by FIFA for not paying 850 thousand euros (R $ 5 million) to Al-Wahda, from the United Arab Emirates, for the loan of midfielder Denílson, in 2016, Cruzeiro took a position on the situation.

The celestial team issued a note confirming that there should not be a review in the punishment imposed by FIFA

Raposa admitted in a note (see below) that there should be no reversal of the punishment, as the deadline for paying the debt was on Monday, May 18. Still in the text published on the official website of the club, the current management accuses the old celestial gestures of omission and allowing the situation to arrive in this vexing stadium, with the loss of six points even before the Series B of 2020 begins and making the journey even more difficult. of the mining team in an attempt to the national elite, in 2021, year of its centenary.

FIFA has already communicated to the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) about the punishment and asked that the mining team receive the penalty and start the national competition with a negative score. There is no way for Cruzeiro to reverse the situation, as the sentence was ultimately. The information was broadcast by Rádio Itatiaia and confirmed by LANCE! / Valinor Content.

Cruzeiro even tried to negotiate a postponement, claiming lack of resources due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the agreement was not reached and, with the payment deadline past due, Cruzeiro will have to compensate for the negative points in the classification in the 38 rounds of the competition that can take Fox back to 2021 Serie A, the season’s biggest goal.

The bad business of Denílson’s life happened after the player came to BH to recover from an injury and later received a proposal from the Minas Gerais team.

The 32-year-old midfielder, revealed by São Paulo, with a spell at Arsenal-ING, where he played for five seasons, entered the field only five times with the blue shirt, two as a starter, generating the debt that was not paid, with consequences in the already battered Cruzeirense year, to fight to leave the second national division.

Cruzeiro will have a new term to settle the debt with Al Wahda. If you do not meet the deadline, you will receive a new punishment from FiFA, which may even demote the celestial club to Serie C.

Check the note of the Cruzeiro team

Cruzeiro Esporte Clube continues to work steadily to avoid the consequences of non-payment to Al-Whada of more than 5 million of the debt for the loan of the wheel Denilson, contracted in 2016. The deadline expired this Monday, 18. And because of this process , which does not fit more resources in FIFA, the celestial club can suffer the punishment of six points in Series B of the Brazilian Championship. However, the direction of the Club has not yet received any official communication, and Cruzeiro is finalizing negotiations with the club in the United Arab Emirates.

The dealings with Al-Whada had been developing positively in the last weeks, although the imminent change in the direction of the club, with the elections for president next Thursday, 21, also collaborated to hinder the negotiations. Another difficulty, in addition to the lack of revenue for Raposa, which had its resources ‘wiped out’ in the old administration, is the current moment, with the Covid-19 pandemic, the coronavirus.

-We are negotiating with Al-Whada and we will continue until the last minute, waiting for a positive outcome, so that Cruzeiro is not penalized with the loss of points. We are living in a moment of exception, when the world is suffering from the consequences of this crisis with the Coronavirus. Everyone knows about Cruzeiro’s lack of resources and the Club’s revenues were further compromised by the pandemic situation, ”explained Sandro Gonzalez, CEO of the Management Council, talking about negotiations with the Arab club.

-We were trying to postpone it for the second half, but the leaders of Al-Whada were adamant. They said the process has been going on for more than four years at Fifa and no one from Cruzeiro, no manager in this entire period, sought out Al-Whada to seek an agreement. They said that they felt frustrated and disbelieving, and therefore they could not facilitate anything for the Cruise at this time. We explained to them that the club was also a victim of everything that happened in recent years, that now it is other people who are in charge of the institution, and that we have the total intention of resolving it. We have had advanced negotiations since last week, and we will do everything to avoid any kind of punishment to Cruzeiro, ”said Sandro.

The two pre-candidates for the presidency of Cruzeiro were informed about the status of this process at FIFA.

