The first battery of tests performed by Cruzeiro on its members did not detect any cases of coronavirus. This Sunday, the club from Minas Gerais reported that the tests carried out last Friday, focused on officers, members of the technical committee and other employees, did not detect any case of the covid-19.

The exams at Cruzeiro will continue this Monday, being performed on the players. And they are necessary for the resumption of training of the team, which received the endorsement of the Belo Horizonte City Hall last week to restart the work.

“We inform that all employees and members of the technical committee who passed Covid-19 exams, last Friday, tested negative. This Monday it will be the athletes’ turn to perform the tests throughout the day, in alternating groups, at Toca da Raposa 2 “, explained Cruzeiro on his Twitter profile.

Players will attend CT at scheduled times on Monday. They will undergo serological and blood tests against coronavirus. In addition, those who have not yet been vaccinated against H1N1 will receive a dose. From there, with the results in hand, the club will define the return to training.

During the stoppage of the competitions, Cruzeiro defined Enderson Moreira as his new coach. He has not yet had face-to-face contact with the players, who have been training at home.

So far, Grêmio and Internacional have been the main Brazilian clubs to start activities in their training centers. Rival do Cruzeiro, Atlético-MG tested their athletes at the beginning of the week to enable the resumption of activities. Flamengo also conducted tests on its squad and employees.

