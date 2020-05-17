Raposa carried out tests on 55 people from the technical committee, employees and directors. Players will test later this week, before training returns

Cruzeiro reported on Sunday, May 17, that 100% of the tests performed to detect the presence of the coronavirus in members of the board, technical committee and employees of Toca da Raposa, were negative.

The tests were carried out last Friday, 15, starting the process of returning to training at CT Cruzeirense, released by the City of BH to have activities on site.

The first tests were done in the technical committee, members of the board and employees of Toca da Raposa- (Bruno Haddad / Cruzeiro)

After the first examinations, the testing will be done with the players of the squad before the return, scheduled for Wednesday, May 20. This Monday, 18, athletes will be examined to find out the presence of COVID-19, in addition to receiving a dose of the vaccine to prevent the H1N1 virus (flu).

The club’s medical department asked players to answer a questionnaire over the weekend to see if there are any changes in the athletes ‘health, such as Covid-19 symptoms and other possible problems in the players’ physical condition.

We inform that all employees and members of the technical committee who passed Covid-19 exams, last Friday, tested negative. This Monday it will be the athletes’ turn to perform the tests throughout the day, in alternating groups, at Toca da Raposa 2. – Cruzeiro Esporte Clube (from 🏠) (@Cruzeiro)

May 17, 2020

