Cruzeiro will have a busy week off the pitch, while the professional team is still preparing to return to training. On Thursday, May 21, the blue team will have elections to choose the new president and the board of directors of the Deliberative Council. And, one of the concerns for Raposa’s next management is how short-term debts will be settled in FIFA, due to processes lost in the maximum entity of football.

The president of the Deliberative and Interim Board of the club, José Dalai Rocha, recovered from contagion by coronavirus, guaranteed that Cruzeiro will have resources to pay the most urgent debts.

-We have ways to be tested and it is a very difficult thing, because it involves resources and the country is at a standstill, companies are at a standstill. We are suffering all this, but we will be able to resolve these serious issues “, added the representative, guaranteeing that Cruzeiro will pay off ‘As (debts) that mature in May, surely, with all the sacrifice of the management council – said Dalai Rocha in live with his son, the former presenter of TV Globo, Fernando Rocha.

The official commented that the overvaluation of the dollar and the euro against the real increases the difficulty in obtaining the money, increasing the final value of the debts of Cruzeiro with clubs and players.

Recovered from Covid-19, Dalai Rocha said that Fox will honor its commitments in FIFA- (Vinnicius Silva / Cruzeiro)

Photo: Lance!

-Cruise was surprised by the excessive value of the dollar, which borders on R $ 6. The debt, then, went up too much. We are managing these things five, six years ago, which fell into our lap. We assumed the solution of this – explained the leader who also spoke about the survey of the total that Fox owes in FIFA.

-I was curious to note and see FIFA’s debt. Denílson, a midfielder bought (actually a loan) from the United Arab Emirates (Al Whada) for R $ 5 million and R $ 6 million, Willian Bigode, purchased from Zorya, from Ukraine, for R $ 11 million. And Caicedo was bought from Del Valle, that guy who missed almost all the balls, we owe almost R $ 4 million. Today, the total is approximately R $ 20 million, R4 21 million. Not long ago, it was R $ 10 million, ”he explained.

Cruzeiro has until May 29 to settle the first part of the club’s debts with FiFA, which already add up to R $ 26 million with foreign players and clubs. If there is no payment, the mining team can be punished sportively and administratively by the maximum entity of football.

See too:

Editor of L! designs German classic on the return of the Bundesliga