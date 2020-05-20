The return was rescheduled for May 21, Thursday, at Toca da Raposa II

Cruzeiro postponed the return to training, which would be this Wednesday, May 20, as it still does not have the results of the tests that the players did to detect the presence of COVID-19.

Managers and employees tested negative for coronavirus, lacking only the results of the players, to restart training at Toca da Raposa- (Bruno Haddad / Cruzeiro)

Photo: Lance!

The Fox will re-present on Thursday, May 21, in the morning and will be in the heavenly CT from 8 am to 1 pm. The postponement information was published by Cruzeiro himself on his social media channels.

-Cruise informs that it has not yet received all the results of the COVID-19 tests, carried out by the athletes and the technical committee. Thus, the forecast is that the training will be resumed in the morning of next Thursday, in Toca II, meeting all the prevention protocols – posted. Even without the athletes, the other employees are already working in Toca da Raposa II , because they had done the tests to check the presence of the coronavirus, with all the results (55 people) being negative.

The athletes took the exams on Monday, 18th, at Toca II, in a drive thru system, one at a time. However, the results, which were expected in 24 hours, were not ready, postponing the return of the cast and coaching staff.

In addition to testing all employees who attend Toca da Raposa 2, Cruzeiro has already reinforced hygiene in all departments of the heavenly CT and planned to ensure the gradual return of employees.

