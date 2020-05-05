The first contact of coach Enderson Moreira with the squad of Cruzeiro was virtual. On Monday, after the end of the vacation period, the coach participated in a videoconference with the team players, as well as members of his committee and also the board.

With the end of the vacation period, the re-presentation of the cast could not take place at Toca da Raposa II due to the coronavirus pandemic. Thus, as Enderson was announced as the new coach of the club with the players’ recess started on March 18, only now has he “met” the new men.

Enderson Moreira and Cruzeiro’s cast on video conference

Photo: Playback / Twitter / Estadão

The main novelties among the players at the meeting were midfielder Régis, recently hired from Bahia, as well as Lucas França and Patrick Brey, both on loan. And defender Dedé, with an uncertain future, also participated in the videoconference.

In addition to Enderson, his assistant Luís Fernando Flores and physical and goalkeeping coaches, Edy Carlos and Ailton Serafim, were present, respectively. At the meeting, which also included the participation of Ricardo Drubscky, football director, Pedro Moreira, football supervisor and Sérgio Campolina, responsible for the medical department, the players received the planning of activities for the next few days.

The idea of ​​the coaching staff is that players do individual training at their homes. And the activities will be monitored remotely by Edy Carlos, the club’s physical trainer.

Cruzeiro has not entered the field since March 15, when they lost 1-0 to Coimbra, at Independência, by the State, and the Minas Gerais Football Federation indicated that the tournament should not be resumed before June.

