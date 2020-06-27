Henrique Pacheco Lima (i) de Cruzeiro. . / Paulo Fonseca / Archive

Rio de Janeiro, Jun 27 . .- Brazilian footballer Henrique Pacheco Lima, a Cruzeiro club player, suffered serious injuries in a car accident that occurred on Friday night when the car he was driving fell into a ravine of about 200 meters in a region near the city of Belo Horizonte.

According to the information that the Cruzeiro published on his social networks this Saturday, Henrique submitted to various examinations by the doctors of the club that showed that he had not suffered any orthopedic or neurological injury.

The midfielder, who was champion of the Recopa Sudamericana in 2012 with Santos and who with Cruzeiro has conquered the titles of the Brazilian Championship of 2013 and 2014 and those of the Copa do Brasil of 2017 and 2018, only suffered some minor injuries , mainly scratches on various parts of the body.

Despite this, Cruzeiro clarified that the 35-year-old midfielder will remain hospitalized at the Marter Dei Hospital in Belo Horizonte for at least one or two days as a precaution.

The vehicle that Henrique was driving and in which he was unaccompanied fell into a ravine on a mountainous highway in the rural region of Brumadinho, one of the municipalities in the metropolitan area of ​​Belo Horizonte, the third largest city in Brazil and capital of the state of Minas Gerais .

The place, difficult to access, is known as the Mirador de Jatobá.

Firefighters who rescued him shortly after the accident in a wooded region of Rola Moca Park said they found him well but « disoriented and confused. »

The accident occurred a few days after Henrique returned to Belo Horizonte to rejoin Cruzeiro after the termination of the contract for which he had transferred to Fluminense in Rio de Janeiro.

Cruzeiro, one of the most traditional clubs in Brazil, twice champion of the Libertadores, two of the Copa Sudamericana and four of the Brazilian Championship, lost the category last year and this year he will have to play the League in the second division.