It was six months of activity, at the worst moment in the history of Cruzeiro, which still inspires a lot of care on and off the field, but the group of people who took over the club, in December 2019, called the Transitory Core, which became better known as “Cruzeiro Management Council”, will leave the command of Raposa for the inauguration of the new president Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, winner of the election held on May 21 for a “buffer” term until the end of the year.

The group of people who took over the club managed to improve the situation of Raposa, which is still worrying, but there is already a north to be followed- (Press Release / Cruzeiro)

And, the new club president will find better conditions to follow the hard work of reconstruction of Cruzeiro, which has been dilapidated in recent years by bad and reckless management, which culminated in a bitter and unprecedented downgrade, in addition to an unprecedented financial crisis.

Upon leaving the Management Council of Raposa, there are good inheritances such as a cash of R $ 5 million to pay salaries and other commitments.

In a balance of the works, released by the board, this money was obtained from the partnership with Ambev, in the amount of R $ 2.1 million and another R $ 3 million that will come from a new sponsor.

The board also left a negotiation to obtain a loan in the amount of R $ 50 million with a banking institution.

The value of money entering the coffers of the club may increase, as Cruzeiro still tries to release the R $ 6.5 million of values ​​blocked by the sale of Arrascaeta sock to Flamengo.

Payroll reduction

Another important action by the management council and the interim president, José Dalai Rocha, which managed to reduce the club’s payroll from R $ 16 million to R $ 3 million per month, one of the institution’s biggest expenses.

The estimated savings from this reduction reach R $ 156 million, in addition to an additional R $ 25 million with the dismissal of 110 employees and service providers.

The installments that were overdue and almost took away the Profut Cruise, were resolved with a legal victory, as the club proved that there was credit in the program. However, the injunction may be revoked, as the April installment has not been paid.

Turbulent Football

If things were taking shape off the pitch, in the four lines, there were tense moments and failures such as the hiring of Ocimar Bolicenho as football director and the driving of Adilson Batista’s departure from the position of coach that generated wear and tear. ,

The loss of six points in the next B Series of the Brazilian for not being able to pay a debt of R $ 5 million with Al-Wahda, for the loan of the midfielder Denílson, was also a defeat of the board. However, in general, there were more successes and the club will have a path to be followed to overcome this immense crisis. Among the actions implemented by the management council, are:

In the club



-Reduction of 81% of the general payroll (from 16 to 3 million / month), annual savings of R $ 156 million;

-Completion of the New Bylaws proposal, already sent to all Directors for discussion;

-Start of the renegotiation with the clubs that generated processes in FIFA;

-Return of the Cruise to PROFUT;

-Reduction of CBF’s punishment for field command;

-Change in the Football Technical Commission;

-Change of the Professional Football Directorate and Base;

-Renegotiation of contracts with athletes and Technical Committee of Professional Football;

-Analysis of all contracts for the acquisition of players and negotiation with agents;

-Intention in the resumption and search for partners to return to athletics;

-New relationship and appreciation for the volleyball team Sada Cruzeiro;

Administrative part



-Economy of more than R $ 25 million / year, with the review of the entire staff, with 110 employees and service providers being dismissed;

-Renegotiation with creditors and suppliers;

-Deactivation of two floors of the Administrative Headquarters, to reduce energy and maintenance expenses;

-Cancellation of corporate card for use by the president and directors;

-Placement for sale of vehicles that were used by the presidency and board;

-Suspension of telephone lines used by the board

Transparency actions

– Delivery of Kroll’s report to the MP, with corporate investigation;

– Launch of the Transparency Portal;

– Presentation of accounting audit by Moore

-Follow-up of the investigations with the police and the Public Ministry;

-Distract and exclusion of board members paid in 2018 and 2019 by the Ethics and Discipline Committee.

Club innovations

-Creation of the Innovation and Technology Committee, coordinated by Samba Consulting (Grupo Samba Tech);

-Restructuring of the IT area, which was outsourced by the previous administration.

New marketing and commercial actions

– Launch of the Partner Reconstruction and reformulation of the entire Five Star Partner program, totaling today 58,000 active members in February;

-Review of ticket distribution policy and amenities

– Entry of new partners and sponsors;

-Complete remodeling of the partner-supporter program with the creation of captive partner categories;

-Review and improvement of sponsorship contracts;

-Realignment of the contract with Adidas;

-Creation of the Supporter Relationship sector.

Club Institutional

-New relationship with entities such as CBF, FIFA and FMF;

– Resumption of the club’s credibility in several areas;

Social Clubs

-Creation of new recreational activities;

-Adjustment of the personnel structure;

-Adjustment of opening hours;

– Withdrawal of privileges of some Directors;

-Restructuring of Cruzeiro schools, optimizing teachers, schedules and objectives

Extra trades



-Renegotiation with Minas Arena with the reduction of the contract value;

-Study of the best accounting model for debt recovery and settlement;

-Study of the best use of properties to reduce costs and generate profitability;

-Request for release of the blocked amounts of R $ 6.5 million from the sale of the athlete Arrascaeta;

-Receipt of AMBEV of R $ 2.1 million as of 06/01 for payment of salaries;

-New sponsorship agreement in the amount of R $ 3 million;

– Loan negotiation with institutions in the amount of R $ 50 million.

