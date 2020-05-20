The bad phase of Cruzeiro seems to have no end. On Tuesday night, FIFA announced to CBF that the Minas Gerais team will start Series B of the Brazilian Championship with six points less than their rivals. Thus, the mining team will start the tournament, in which they will play for the first time, in the lantern. The initial information was released by radio Itatiaia and confirmed by Estadão.

Now, the club has five months to pay the debt to Al-Wahda, from the United Arab Emirates, and can be excluded from the competition and downgraded to Series C in the event of a new default. CBF has yet to speak publicly about the punishment.

The punishment imposed by FIFA is not subject to appeal, that is, Cruzeiro has their hands tied and will have to start the tournament at a loss compared to their rivals. The main goal of the Minas Gerais club this year is to gain access to the elite of national football.

In a statement, the board of the club from Minas Gerais acknowledges the debt of R $ 5 million for the loan from midfielder Denilson, contracted in 2016. But he said that he has not yet been officially notified about the FIFA punishment. “Because of this process, which no longer has resources in FIFA, the celestial club can suffer the penalty of six points in Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. However, the direction of the club has not yet received any official communication, and Cruzeiro is finishing the negotiation with the club of the United Arab Emirates “, informed the Brazilian team.

The club claims that it had been negotiating with the team from the United Arab Emirates, but the financial crisis, aggravated by the pandemic, and the election, scheduled for this Thursday, ended up hindering the negotiations.

“We are negotiating with Al-Whada and we will continue until the last minute, waiting for a positive outcome, so that Cruzeiro will not be penalized with the loss of points. We are living in a moment of exception, when the world is suffering with the consequences of this crisis with the coronavirus. Everyone knows about Cruzeiro’s lack of resources and the club had its revenues even more compromised by the pandemic situation “, said Sandro Gonzalez, CEO of the Management Council.

According to the director, the club’s interim management insisted on the negotiation recently and argued about its financial difficulties, but Al-Whada claimed that the problem was already four years old.

“We had been trying to postpone it for the second half, but the leaders of Al-Whada were adamant. They said that the process has been going on for more than four years at Fifa and no one from Cruzeiro, no leader at all during this period, sought Al-Whada to seek a deal. They said they felt frustrated and disbelieving and that they could not facilitate anything for Cruzeiro right now. We explained to them that the club was also a victim of everything that happened in recent years, which are now other people who are in charge of the institution, and which we fully intend to resolve. We have already had advanced negotiations since last week, and we will do everything to avoid any kind of punishment to Cruzeiro, “said Gonzalez.

