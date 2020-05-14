Cruzeiro announced on Wednesday that it had received authorization from the Belo Horizonte City Hall to resume activities at its training centers. The endorsement of the club was given by the municipal health secretary, Jackson Machado Pinto, with the recommendation that a series of measures be adopted to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

According to Cruzeiro, the guidelines that the club will need to follow are “the gradual return of employees who are in extreme need to carry out the activities, monitoring possible symptoms such as cough, fever, sore throat and runny nose, enhanced hygiene of all the environments and the continuous maintenance of the water and air conditioning tanks “.

With the release of activities, Cruzeiro will start preparing the return of the professional cast to Toca da Raposa II, which has not received work from the main group since March 18.

To make this return feasible and how it will take place, members of the Management Council, football and medical departments, led by Sergio Campolina, will meet by videoconference. In this virtual meeting, the planning and the next stages of the return to activities will be defined, which include the performance of coronavirus exams in the entire cast and other professionals involved in the training.

During the stoppage of the competitions, Cruzeiro defined Enderson Moreira as his new coach. He has not yet had face-to-face contact with the players, who have been training at their homes.

So far, Grêmio and Internacional have been the main clubs to start activities in their training centers. Rival do Cruzeiro, Atlético-MG tested their athletes at the beginning of the week to enable the resumption of activities.

.