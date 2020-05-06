Cruzeiro did not want to negotiate one of its main players with English football. The club rejected a Manchester City proposal by midfielder Mauricio made late last year. The player himself made the revelation.

The young midfielder also said that there were polls of Spanish football for his football, but reiterated the desire to stay in Raposa and help the club at this time.

-There was a proposal at the end of last year, from Manchester City, immediately Cruzeiro refused. I didn’t hear about this proposal, about anything detailed, only that Cruzeiro refused this proposal. I wanted to continue this year, for this reconstruction, to have my game pace, to make my story in Cruzeiro – said the player in an interview with TV Bandeirantes.

Raposa midfielder understands the financial moment of the club and, if there is an official offer, he knows that it can be negotiated.

– It doesn’t just involve my desire and the desire of Cruzeiro. It involves other things besides football, there is this issue of the financial crisis because of the pandemic. It is affecting not only Cruzeiro, but clubs in Brazil and the world. So, of course: if a proposal comes, we have to sit down and talk whatever is best for both of us. My wish, yes, is to continue on Cruzeiro-said.

Maurício had his rights acquired by Raposa for R $ 800 thousand with Desportivo Brasil-SP and reinforced that the desire to stay at Toca da Raposa is to show gratitude to the celestial club.

– Cruzeiro gave me everything, gave me the opportunity to play, good condition of life, health. I am very grateful to Cruzeiro. My option is not to leave, I want to stay, I have big dreams in Cruzeiro, big wishes and desires, to win titles, to make history. My wish is to continue – completed the celestial athlete, who has 12 matches for the club in 2020, with three goals scored.

