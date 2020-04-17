Cruzeiro confirmed the hiring of midfielder Régis, 27, who was defending Bahia. All that was missing was the announcement and the arrangement of details of the business, which was in the phase of exchanging documentation. The player was asked by coach Enderson Moreira.

Régis commented on the arrival at the blue club and showed satisfaction in playing in Raposa.

-Very happy with the opportunity to wear the shirt of a giant like Cruzeiro. From the beginning, in the first conversations, I was already honored with the interest of the club and now I am very happy that it came true. Everyone knows the importance that Cruzeiro has in Brazil, ”he said.

The player’s contract with Cruzeiro runs until the end of the year, but will start on May 1st. The agreement between miners and Bahians is on loan, with Tricolor de Aço paying part of the wages.

-A club with a lot of tradition, with a passionate crowd. I arrive with a lot of desire to put the club in its place and make history with this shirt. I am motivated and prepared for the challenge. Bora, Cabulous-completed.

Régis was a request by Enderson Moreira to reinforce the Fox

If Cruzeiro gets access to Serie A of the Brasileiro in 2021, the Régis contract will be automatically renewed until the end of next year, with Cruzeiro staying permanently with the athlete. Bahia will keep part of the player’s rights, in case there is a future negotiation.

Already for the blue team besides Régis, the attacking midfielders Everton Felipe and Roberson, the left-back, João Lucas, the defenders Ramon and Marllon, the midfielders Filipe Machado and Jean, as well as the strikers Marcelo Moreno, Jhonata Robert and Angulo .

Cruzeiro’s interest in Régis has been a recurrence since the beginning of the year, still under the management of Adilson Batista. However, the club has never advanced in the negotiations, considering its hiring as a possibility. But, with the arrival of Enderson Moreira, Raposa can return to the charge and try to close with the Tricolor de Aço sock.

Régis is at a low point in his career. This year he played only two games for Bahia, without scoring goals and in 2019, he played only seven times, also without leaving his mark on the networks. Régis’ best year in Bahia was in 2017, when he played 49 times, scoring 13 goals. The midfielder has been in São Paulo, Chapecoense, Sport, Corinthians and Bahia.

