Cruzeiro has already publicly expressed that it wants a right-back for the squad, since it has Edílson and young Valdir, who comes from the celestial base. In the view of coach Enderson Moreira, for the B Series dispute, the team will need another reinforcement for the position.

Daniel had a conversation with Enderson Moreira even though he was still suspended for doping- (Reproduction / Personal Archive)

And, the name that gains strength in Toca da Raposa is Daniel Guedes, 26, who is preventively suspended for doping.

Enderson Moreira revealed a conversation with the player, who has a contract with Santos until 2022, but was on loan to Goiás last year. . On May 27, 2019, Daniel tested positive for hygamine, a substance that is found in supplements and speeds up the body’s metabolism, generating athletic gain. After the counterproof, Daniel was suspended in September until a new trial is scheduled, still undated.

– He is an athlete I know, I had the opportunity to launch him at Santos. A player with a lot of technique, a lot of strength, he made a good Brazilian Championship for Goiás until the suspension. I talked to him, it was not because of any bad behavior of him, even because he has a fantastic nature, it was more a contamination with a juice, something in this sense. So, he’s an interesting name. But we have other possibilities. We need to do what the club’s reality allows financially. We have to be very careful – said Enderson Moreira, in an interview with radio Itatiaia.

The celestial coach explained why he intends to have another athlete for Raposa’s right-back.

– Valdir is a boy who is under-20. And our intention is to bring a player of good technical quality, who could sustain. Nor can we put pressure on a boy who has just been on Cruzeiro. He played very little. This is a position we are looking to pursue. We did the evaluation of several athletes – he said.

