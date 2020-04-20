The 33-year-old midfielder had only one season at Raposa and sued the club after his contract ended in late 2018

Cruzeiro was ordered to pay R $ 2.15 million behind the wheel Bruno Silva, a club player until 2018. Raposa failed to comply with the contract termination agreement between the parties, agreed in 2019, which aimed at the settlement with the player.

Bruno Silva filed a lawsuit against the Minas Gerais club, won and the debt amount was updated to R $ 3,039,275.16. Cruzeiro can appeal the decision issued by Judge Daniele Cristina Morello, of the 37th Labor Court.

The magistrate also determined that the amount of arrears of installments, Raposa paid off five of the 13 negotiated, be paid in full. Each installment was R $ 230,772.93, which totaled R $ 1,384,637, 58. With the conviction, Fox will have to pay everything to the player and still 50% of the remaining amount of the cancellation, which reaches R $ 692,318 , 78.

The midfielder was part of the group twice champion of the Brazil Cup, but did not have a good passage in BH- (Bruno Haddad / Cruzeiro)

The Labor Court decision also ordered Cruzeiro to pay fines for CLT articles that the club infringed, which closed the account at R $ 2.15 million.

Bruno Silva was hired by Cruzeiro in January 2018, coming from Botafogo and signed with Raposa until 2020. However, the poor performances did not please Mano Menezes and the Cruzeiro fan. Bruno was negotiated with Fluminense, where he also did not make great presentations. He also had spells at Internacional and currently defends Avaí.

In the Minas Gerais team, there were 31 games, with three goals scored, being part of the winning squad of the 2018 Brazil Cup.

