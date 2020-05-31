The life of Brazilian clubs, in Covid 19 times, is complicated. That is right. But the situation of Cruzeiro, much more than that, is dramatic. Rising debt rising, police operations, lawsuits, allegations of wrongdoing on all sides made the mining club practically unmanageable. The punishment imposed by FIFA, with the loss of six points right out of the B Series dispute, opens up even more bleak prospects for the celestial team. What makes someone want to be president of a club like this, in a state of calamity like this?

The new president Sérgio Santos Rodrigues has a tough mission in Cruzeiro (Photo: Reproduction)

Photo: Lance!

It sounds incredible, but there are those who want to Lawyer Sérgio Santos Rodrigues agreed to this. And he had to fight to get there, facing a tumultuous election, under strong pressure from fans, in which businessman Ronaldo Granata won. By loose margin, say in passing. Ambitious, passionate, idealistic, opportunistic, what a feeling will have motivated the new Cruzeirense leader. Young, only 37, Rodrigues takes office this Monday for a buffer term that runs until December. He had already run for president once, lost the 2017 presidential election to Wagner Pires de Sá, precisely the man who is at the center of the moral epidemic that befell Toca da Raposa.

The amateur management model of Brazilian clubs, with very few exceptions, does not bring good results. The huge indebtedness of the vast majority of them is only the most visible face of this failure. The least important thing about this type of command is the club’s needs, administrative and financial balance. After all, it is easy for top hats to spend money that is not theirs on awkward hiring and useless expenses. Not infrequently, these leaders fall into a dangerous mix of personal and electoral interests that neglect Republican stances and ethics. That’s what happened at Cruzeiro. Of course, Sérgio Rodrigues seems free. After all, there is nothing in the robbery that you got into, that can provide you with any kind of benefit. What he achieved for himself, in the next seven months, is exactly the opposite, pure annoyance, plenty of reasons to have a headache. It started this week, even before taking office, when he had to go out of his way to pay, with the help of a sponsor, the cast’s wages and part of the R $ 11 million debt to Ukraine’s Zorya for the transfer of striker Willian, avoiding that the club would again be punished by FIFA and lose six more points, which would practically make it impossible to return to the elite in the 2021 season.

Sérgio receives the presidency of Cruzeiro from a council of notables who managed the club in recent months after the explosion of scandals that led to the resignation of Wagner Pires de Sá. When assembling his team, he has demonstrated that he intends to follow the tone of the notables, surrounding himself with distinguished cruzeirenses, successful in their areas of professional activity and notorious technical knowledge. What is more important, willing to volunteer to rebuild the club.

It is a praiseworthy initiative and clearly well intentioned, as well as the new representative is well intentioned. But it is still a risk. A football club the size of Cruzeiro and even more in the situation that crosses the Cruzeiro, requires more than passion and voluntarism. Technical knowledge and competence must be added, necessarily, availability. And that is something that names like the keyboardist of the band Skank, Henrique Portugal, and the president of Samba Tech, Gustavo Caetano, who will take care of innovation, the publicists Edson Potsch and Matheus Gonzaga and the lawyer Flavio Boson will have to prove that they will have to offer to the club. I hope it works out. Cruzeiro needs to take a turn, its place, definitely, cannot be the one to which corruption, misdemeanors, and the incompetence of years have brought it.

See too:

Is Pele overrated? Editor of L! assesses controversy created by English website