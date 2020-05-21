Another blow to Cruzeiro’s pride and bills. Raposa released its fiscal balance for the year 2019, with a deficit of R $ 394,100,974. An absolute record, in a negative way, in the history of the club and in Brazilian football.

With this bleeding in Cruzeiro’s finances, the mining team accumulates a debt of R $ 803,486,208. This balance is about the last fiscal year under the command of Wagner Pires de Sá, who presided over the celestial team from 2018 to 2019, when he resigned after complaints and investigations of reckless management and crimes investigated by the Civil Police and the Public Ministry.

Raposa’s financial “hole” is so big that when comparing the 2018 deficit with that of 2019, there is a negative increase of more than 500%, from R $ 73 million to the R4 394 million disclosed.

The balance sheet describes and details how the accounts and the situation of the cruzeirense debt were. The R $ 803 million is divided as follows:

– R $ 682,034,508 million (debts that Cruzeiro has to pay in one year);

-R $ 207,269,643 (debts with a term longer than one year)

Reduction in revenue

In 2019, there was a drop in Cruzeiro’s net revenue compared to 2018. The club raised R $ 280,799,767 last year against R $ 329,118,994 in 2018.

The sale of athletes represented an inflow of R $ 108 million, of which R $ 73 million for the domestic market, R $ 34 million for the foreign market.

Other revenues, such as broadcasts, sponsorships, box office tickets and partner-supporters, also had a drop in revenue. In TV rights, it reached R $ 105.7 million last year against R $ 190.7 million in 2018.

Sponsors also left less money in the starry box. In 2018, it was R $ 32.5 million. In the following year, just over R $ 18 million. Box office also followed the downward trend. In 2019, R $ 18.3 million, while in 2018, R $ 23.9 million entered the coffers.

The fan-partner, which has always been an important revenue, had a reduction of almost R $ 10 million from 2018 to 2019. In the fiscal year of 2018, R $ 23.1 million were collected, while last year the revenue was R $ 14.1 million.

Expense growth

If revenues fell, Cruzeiro’s expenses exceeded the worst expectations. Last year, Raposa spent 71.6 million, against R $ 42.3 million the previous year. The big villain of this jump in the accounts was the internal, administrative expenses, which sucked R $ 47 million from the club’s money.

There are also loans and labor obligations, which raised the “Cruzeiro cost”. Loans reached R $ 65.6 million against R $ 51.3 million. Labor obligations doubled: from R $ 30.4 million to R $ 62.6 million.

Wages doubled in the period. From R $ 26.5 million in 2018, to R $ 50.4 million in 2019, generating a liability of R $ 8.9 million.

Football has generated more financial “bleeding”. Spending jumped from R $ 97 million to R $ 112 million in 2019, with a good part of the amount, R $ 85.1 million, in debt with clubs in FIFA shares. There is also the payment of R $ 27 million with intermediaries in the proceedings.

As a result, the balance sheet received reservations from the contracted auditing company, Moore. According to the consultancy, the R $ 27 million detailed as athlete training expenses did not present “sufficient and appropriate evidence”.

Moore also questions the more than R $ 32 million used to amortize values ​​of professional athletes, referring to previous club exercises, which should have been corrected.

The author of the balance sheet report sees with uncertainty the follow-up of the club’s operation in the coming years due to the deficits followed by Raposa, in addition to the criminal problems of the club, which has officers investigated by the Civil Police and the Public Ministry, which should reflect directly on the day to come. day of Cruzeiro as an institution, hindering the financial readjustment process, necessary for the club at this delicate moment.

