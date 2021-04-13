Cruz Hewitt, son of Lleyton, is proclaimed Australian U-12 champion

We have got used for years to see the eldest son of Lleyton Hewitt faithfully accompanying his father in all tennis events. First in the last years of the Australian’s career and now that he is captain of Davis Cup and ATP Cup, the presence of a child, Cross Hewitt, which looks tremendously like him is non-negotiable. A video recently emerged in which he was seen rallying with tremendous self-confidence and it has been confirmed that he is targeting a tennis player. His title as Australian U-12 champion predicts strong emotions and suggests that the Hewitt name may be back on the circuit in a few years. It must be remembered that Lleyton was a precocious talent and at just over 16 years old he won his first professional title, in Adelaide.