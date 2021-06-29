Cruz Azul’s offer does not convince Juan Reynoso; Pablo Guede is a candidate

Juan Reynoso accepted the reins of Cruz Azul in January 2021 to lift a team that had been beaten in the League previous with a humiliating elimination in the Semifinals of the MX League and his arrival was due, in large part, to the ‘economic’ that his hiring was, since the Peruvian would not charge just over half of what other ‘prospects’ demanded relieve Robert Dante Siboldi.

According to unofficial figures, Reynoso would have accepted a salary of around 1.5 million dollars for a contract for a single season, far from the 3 million per season that Hugo Sánchez was asking for to take office with two years insured.

Reynoso’s work paid off almost immediately, because after two defeats in the Clausura 2021, Cruz Azul did nothing but sweep the Liga MX, taking a direct path to the championship, breaking a 23-year drought without a title garter belt.

With a 6-month contract pending and after winning the championship, the renewal of Juan Reynoso sounds more than logical for Cruz Azul, although more than a month after the title, La Maquina still cannot tie up its technical director, since the offer that have been presented has remained far below the claims of the Peruvian.

At the moment, rumors suggest that Cruz Azul would be proposing one more year of contract for Reynos, but it would be the economic aspect that would be putting a pause on the negotiations.

According to information published by Balam Sports, Cruz Azul would not have convinced Juan Reynoso with his first proposals and, in fact, it is mentioned that they would have Pablo Guede in their sights as a possible replacement.

