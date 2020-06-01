Cruz Azul v America – Playoffs Torneo Clausura 2019 Liga MX | Jam Media / .

All this many times makes his followers believe that they will finally be champions, that now the ‘good year’ has arrived, but in the end they have not just proved it and how it will not suffer a hobby that cannot celebrate titles, perhaps some triumphs, but not the most important thing, trophies, apart it hurts more when he sees his staunch rival, America, taking off, added to this, the blow is harder when he was the rival that took two championships from your hand, both in an unlikely way, first in a comeback of a few minutes and then without showing courage on the court promoting everything through an error in the output.

Unfortunately, it is not seen for when The Machine can regain a title, because it is true, it was leader in Clausura 2020, it was playing well and they were on track to qualify, however, how many times have we not seen that throughout 20 years and in the end, the last step, is the one that they do not finish taking, either because their legs tremble, the nervousness distresses them, among many other excuses that they can make, but only they will know, as well as their directive , which is not even to the liking of the cement fans and still have to put up with the rage every semester, hoping that someday Billy will leave his place to someone else who really loves the institution.

In addition to this, it is evident that nervousness haunts them and is always latent in their head, because thanks to the ‘cruzazulear’ they cannot celebrate before time and they must wait until the whistle blows, because that reminds me of the end of the Clausura 2013, I was present at the Colossus of Santa Úrsula watching the meeting, sitting between a pure Americanist, but in front of me were two boys from the sky blue, who despite winning were not celebrating, all the time they were serious, showing that deep down They knew that something bad could happen and it was like this, even when the goals of the tie came, they were totally cold, without moving or anything, until the rival fans bathed them with beer on purpose without generating any reaction, then came the penalties and the story that We know, they just left in silence, without saying anything, without being able to process what happened that night, this is how I imagine most of the fans of The Machine, wondering how Continuously why they can’t break that curse, but cheer up, for sure someday, the sad faces will become happy.