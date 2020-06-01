Cruz Azul v America – Playoffs Torneo Clausura 2019 Liga MX | Jam Media / .
There is no doubt that the most affected fans of Mexican soccer are Cruz Azul, since the club is among the largest considered in Liga MX, however, it entered a stage for a long time where it offers more disappointments than joys, about all if we take into account that his last league title lifted him in Winter 1997, since then, six runners-up, although he did not always deserve to lose.
I have @CruzAzulCD on my skin? https://t.co/d65BxNvPAq
– Lore ✨The BOSS ✨ (@ 68Chalk) May 31, 2020
The mockery is even greater for the light-blue because, unlike other groups that have not seen a scepter in their windows for years, such as Atlas, the directive often invests to make a leading team, it brings good footballers, most of the time , causing illusion, especially when they have a good regular phase and arrive at the final stage, where unfortunately they always screw up, with the exception of the Copa MX of the Clausura 2013 and Apertura 2018, as well as the 2018 CONCACAF Champions League- 19, however, that is not enough, history leads them to demonstrate more things and give their fans even more, not simple promises of now they are going to be monarchs, no, they must simply demonstrate on the field, because those who speak moreover they do not always please and convince everyone, they just want facts.
All this many times makes his followers believe that they will finally be champions, that now the ‘good year’ has arrived, but in the end they have not just proved it and how it will not suffer a hobby that cannot celebrate titles, perhaps some triumphs, but not the most important thing, trophies, apart it hurts more when he sees his staunch rival, America, taking off, added to this, the blow is harder when he was the rival that took two championships from your hand, both in an unlikely way, first in a comeback of a few minutes and then without showing courage on the court promoting everything through an error in the output.
Paco Palencia said that Cruz Azul’s fans are the most faithful? ⬇️https: //t.co/wr2qODSzQe
– DIARIO RÉCORD (@record_mexico) April 7, 2020
In addition to this, the blue-cross people have to endure seeing Guillermo Álvarez at the head of the presidency despite his constant mistakes and failures, without leaving behind that people have seen him more involved in money laundering and other illegal issues than savoring success, something that for many years deserves an institution such as Cruz Azul, which over the years has only become the reason for many ridicules, memes, insults and disappointment of various fans, who end up turning their backs and prefer to change colors, although from the point of view of their humble Server, that is not a real fan.
Unfortunately, it is not seen for when The Machine can regain a title, because it is true, it was leader in Clausura 2020, it was playing well and they were on track to qualify, however, how many times have we not seen that throughout 20 years and in the end, the last step, is the one that they do not finish taking, either because their legs tremble, the nervousness distresses them, among many other excuses that they can make, but only they will know, as well as their directive , which is not even to the liking of the cement fans and still have to put up with the rage every semester, hoping that someday Billy will leave his place to someone else who really loves the institution.
?? THE BEST HOBBY IN MEXICO !! ??
Cruz Azul’s fans continue to show us that it is the best in this country and that new generations continue to love and trust their blues.
A fan boy did his Spanish homework with a note dreaming of the title of The Machine. pic.twitter.com/gfhH44Ei6O
– The Expelled (@losexpulsados) March 6, 2020
Outside of the constant ridicule they receive, Cruz Azul’s fans have really earned the respect of many, because how many would not throw in the towel when they see that they receive so little, on the contrary, they continue to encourage each tournament, they also make an appearance and do not they hide because now that they returned to Aztec stadium They filled it at every opportunity, showing that they are one of the most loyal hobbies in the country, so hopefully, very soon, they can celebrate successes and not only cry for frustrations, they must also be happy because if they were long tournaments as they do in almost all leagues in the world, they would have already added another three or four stars to their shield.
In addition to this, it is evident that nervousness haunts them and is always latent in their head, because thanks to the ‘cruzazulear’ they cannot celebrate before time and they must wait until the whistle blows, because that reminds me of the end of the Clausura 2013, I was present at the Colossus of Santa Úrsula watching the meeting, sitting between a pure Americanist, but in front of me were two boys from the sky blue, who despite winning were not celebrating, all the time they were serious, showing that deep down They knew that something bad could happen and it was like this, even when the goals of the tie came, they were totally cold, without moving or anything, until the rival fans bathed them with beer on purpose without generating any reaction, then came the penalties and the story that We know, they just left in silence, without saying anything, without being able to process what happened that night, this is how I imagine most of the fans of The Machine, wondering how Continuously why they can’t break that curse, but cheer up, for sure someday, the sad faces will become happy.
CONGRATULATIONS BLUE CROSS! ?
Today the @CruzAzulCD team is on long tablecloths, celebrating 93 years of history, a club full of greatness and tradition, we congratulate all your faithful fans.
Happy 93 Cruz Azul? # AzulesConSu93nte ⚪? #UnaFormaDeVida? pic.twitter.com/ex7CIfG2JN
– Hinchamania (@hinchamania) May 22, 2020
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!