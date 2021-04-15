Cruz Azul: Yoshimar Yotún charges against Zlatan Ibrahimovic, figure of AC Milan

Yoshimar Yotún, Peruvian midfielder for La Maquina del Cruz Azul, gave everything to the Swedish striker of AC Milan in Serie A Zlatan Ibrahimovic, ensuring that he has been the most arrogant and arrogant player he has faced on the pitch.

During an interview for the locker room conversations program, Yotún recalled his time in MLS when he played for Orlando City, an anecdote in a game against the LA Galaxy team where Ibrahimovic played at that time, where he had no doubt that he is the most arrogant footballer he has ever encountered on a pitch.

“I think it was Zlatan. In a game that we played against them, I had to approach in a corner. He was not my mark, but I accidentally touched him for me to get to the one I was marking. He looked me up and down and said: “Why are you touching me? I think he has been the most arrogant I have ever faced. ”

Zlatan Ibrahimovic during a match with the Swedish national team. Photo: JAMMEDIA

On the other hand, Yotún spoke about the moment he is living on a personal level at Cruz Azul and especially how the team is doing in the Clausura 2021 of the MX League, indicating the positions in which he feels most comfortable to play.

“I have always played in various positions throughout my career. For example, sometimes they have put me on the side and I do it. As a child I did. But the position where I feel most comfortable is in the mixed midfielder, that’s where I have more contact with the ball. ”, He added.

