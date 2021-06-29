Cruz Azul would stay with Ignacio Rivero; Negotiations with Xolos de Tijuana advance

The Cruz Azul Machine has apparently found a light at the end of the tunnel on the issue of the permanence of Ignacio Rivero for the next Apertura 2021, since the negotiations with the Xolos de Tijuana have advanced satisfactorily in the last hours and it is very likely that the Uruguayan player will remain in La Noria for the following campaign.

According to information from ESPN, Tigres has withdrawn from the equation and that has allowed Cruz Azul and the Xolos to be closer to understanding each other so that Rivero can remain in La Maquina.

As detailed in the information, Cruz Azul and Xolos agreed on the amount of 4 million dollars for the purchase of Rivero, but that The Machine would give a player in the operation and the rest would be completed with money to put an end to a novel that he had all the cement fans worried.

If everything goes according to plan, Cruz Azul would announce these days the hiring of Ignacio Rivero for two or three years and he would permanently stay with La Maquina with his contract in hand from the 2021 Opening of the MX League.

Ignacio Rivero became champion of the last Clausura 2021 of the MX League with Cruz Azul, thus breaking the streak of 23 years without consecrating himself in Mexican soccer, being an important player and very well considered by Juan Reynoso.

