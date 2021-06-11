Cruz Azul would sell two of its figures prior to the 2021 Apertura of the MX League

The Cruz Azul Machine continues without ‘adjusting nuts’ in its squad facing the Opening Tournament 2021 in which he will defend his champion title in Liga MX, because the cement board has not renewed its main figures, since both JEsús Corona, Orbelín Pineda and Pablo Aguilar, their continuity with the celestial remains undefined.

In addition to this situation, it has now been revealed that the Paraguayan side, Juan Escobar, it could leave the cement institution in this same transfer market, since the South American would have offers to emigrate.

According to journalist Olga Hirata, Escobar joins the list of possible casualties that Cruz Azul would have in the Apertura 2021, who could join Orbelín Pineda, The sky-blue striker would be studying an offer to decide whether to sign his renewal or to leave the UANL Tigres, who would have presented a proposal to the player.

✳️ José de Jesús Corona @ jesuscorona01 does not report any news in his contractual situation either. ATTENTION Another element that would be about to emigrate from the machine is Juan Escobar. On the other hand, @zaritzisosa reported that Pablo Aguilar @pablisaguilar has NOT RENEWED with the team yet. – (@OlgaHirata) June 11, 2021

In the case of Escobar, the source does not indicate a destination club for the Paraguayan, in addition to not specifying whether his sale would take place within the same Mexican soccer or in a foreign team.

The right back is valued at $ 5.44 million, higher than the 5.32 million they paid Cerro Porteño 2 years ago when it was valued at $ 4.23 million.

In the case of Orbelín Pineda, Cruz Azul would have a loss with his departure this summer, since they paid 12 million dollars for the Maguito and it is currently valued at 8.47 million, a figure that would drop even more because there are only 6 remaining. months of contract and you could lose your entire investment in December, when it becomes free.

