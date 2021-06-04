Cruz Azul would seek the signing of Raúl Ruidiaz for the 2021 Apertura

The Cruz Azul Machine just got the ninth star in the 2021 Clausura Tournament and is already planning the next campaign, for which it would seek the signing of Raúl Ruidiaz, a former Liga MX.

According to information from different media, Juan Reynoso, coach of the Machine, would have asked the board to hire Ruidiaz and the celestial ones would be willing to let Bryan “el Cuco” Angulo go in an exchange with Seattle Sounders.

Álvaro Dávila, president of Cruz Azul, would have approved this move for the Apertura 2021, so the steps could begin in the next few days to take the Peruvian scorer.

Raúl Ruidiaz already has experience in Liga MX, as he played with the now-defunct Monarcas Morelia, where he played a total of 72 games, in which he scored 40 goals.

Ruidiaz’s most memorable moment in Liga MX is definitely the goal he scored against Rayados del Monterrey on the last date of the 2017 Clausura Tournament, which gave salvation to the Monarchy.

