Cruz Azul would seek the signing of Luis Ángel “Quick” Mendoza for the Apertura 2021

After getting the ninth in the Clausura 2021, the Cruz Azul Machine would be close to getting its first reinforcement for the Apertura 2021, as it is interested in the signing of Luis Ángel “el Quick” Mendoza.

According to information from Carlos Córdova and René Tovar, the directive ofl Blue Cross I would have already had approaches with him “Quick” Mendoza to sign him in this transfer market.

Among the rumors of alleged economic problems of the Cooperative, the signing of Mendoza seems quite feasible, since “Quick” would arrive as a free agent, after ending the contract with Mazatlán FC.

As reported by @Rene_Tovar, if there are approaches from #CruzAzul to get the services of Luis Ángel el Quick Mendoza, who would arrive as a free player. pic.twitter.com/G6OkoSXJ39 – ó (@cordova_sports) June 26, 2021

In the last season with the “Cañoneros”, Luis Ángel “el Quick” Mendoza played a total of 16 games, in which he accumulated 1,023 minutes of play and got an assist.

