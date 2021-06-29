Cruz Azul would offer Lucas Passerini to Xolos for Ignacio Rivero

After Xolos from Tijuana would have adopted an intransigent position in the negotiation of the purchase of the Uruguayan soccer player, Ignacio Rivero, who wishes to stay with Cruz Azul after one year of assignment completed with Machine, the ‘novel’ could have a happy ending for all parties, as the cement manufacturers are close to closing the transfer operation.

According to information revealed by the journalist Carlos Córdova, Cruz Azul has advanced in the negotiations to acquire the rights of Ignacio Rivero and keep him on the staff in the Apertura 2021 where they will seek the two-time championship in the Liga MX.

In addition, the source adds that La Maquina could use the Argentine soccer player, Lucas Passerini, as a bargaining chip, who returns to Cruz Azul after a year on loan with San Luis and Necaxa in Liga MX.

Although the source does not specify it, everything suggests that it would only represent a percentage of the operation, because until a few weeks ago, Xolos was not willing to accept the exchange of players in Rivero’s operation, in addition to the fact that the valuations of both players are very contrasting.

Passerini registered 3 goals and 3 assists in 16 games with Atlético de San Luis in the last Clausura 2021 and is valued at 800 thousand euros.

For his part, Rivero played 22 games in the past semester between Liga MX, Liguilla and Concachampions. The charrúa is valued at 3.5 million euros.

