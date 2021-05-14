Cruz Azul would listen to offers for one of its figures for the Apertura 2021

The Cruz Azul Machine would be willing to listen to offers for several of its star players for the summer market and one of them is Luis Romo, who could leave the team after Closing 2021 in case a considerable offer arrives for him, even within the Liga MX itself.

According to information from journalist Carlos Córdova, Blue Cross you have not received any offers for blunt or for some other of his players, but he would be willing to sell it in case a club arrives and pays the amount they are asking for it, which is around 10 million dollars.

“Today there is no offer on the #CruzAzul table but if you pay what you ask for your players (which is too much) in the Orbelin, Romo and Cabecita issue, you will be able to access them. There, too, the player’s decision will matter. “

In addition to the case of Luis Romo, other players who could leave the club if they pay what the Machine asks for them are Orbelín Pineda and Jonathan “el Cabecita” Rodríguez, who have become an important part of the team.

Despite the fact that initially Víctor Velázquez, president of the Cruz Azul oversight council, pointed out that Pineda, Romo and Rodríguez would only go to Europe, this would have changed and now they could go to some other Liga MX team if they are willing. to pay the more than 10 million dollars.

