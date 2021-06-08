Cruz Azul would have to pay millions for Raúl Ruidíaz

In recent days, rumors about a possible arrival Raúl Ruidíaz to Blue Cross They have gained strength; however, in case the celestial directive wants to hire him, he will have to pay a good sum of money.

According to the column of ‘SanCadilla’, the rumor is not so far from reality, since, both Juan Reynoso as Álvaro Dávila would not see badly the arrival of the player of the Seattle Sounders, with whom they have met in the past.

However, the problem lies in his millionaire Rescission Clause, which would be around 8 million dollars, remembering that he is a franchise player in the MLS and one of the most important footballers of the club.

The priority at the moment for the celestial directive is the renewal of some players, which they have not managed to achieve due to some financial problems, for that reason, their signing looks complicated, or they could cash in the probable departure of Orbelín and Romo .