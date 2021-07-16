Cruz Azul would have fans in its debut in the Apertura 2021 vs Mazatlán FC

A new wave of contagions from Covid-19 in Mexico, has derived the risk that the 18 clubs that will participate in the Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX, do not count on the presence of their fans in the stadium.

After confirmation by the CDMX government that they will allow access to the properties, the Cruz Azul Machine will be able to count on the presence of a percentage of fans in the stands of the Azteca stadium in its debut against Mazatlan FC.

According to information from Adrian Esparza, reporter of TUDN, the match between cement producers and gunners would have a capacity of 25% of fans in the match corresponding to day 1 of the 2021 Apertura tournament of the MX League.

Cruz Azul vs Mazatlán would be played with fans at the Azteca Stadium. Tentatively 25% capacity. That is the plan so far for Day 1⚠️ @ TUDNMEX @TUDNUSA – Adrián Esparza Oteo (@A_EsparzaOteo) July 16, 2021

It should be noted that the Cruz Azul Machine will face the Esmeraldas de León next Sunday, July 18 for the trophy of Champion of Champions of Liga MX, prior to his debut in the Apertura 2021 tournament.

