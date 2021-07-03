Cruz Azul would have a serious problem at the start of the 2021 Apertura of Liga MX

The defense of the title of the Closing 2021 of Liga MX will begin with some complications for the Cruz Azul Machine, a team that will have to overcome the absences of its first two goalkeepers, since Jose de Jesus Corona has to comply with two matches of punishment imposed by the Disciplinary Commission, while Sebastian Jurado will be concentrated with the Mexican National Team at the Tokyo Olympics.

Corona received two games of suspension due to the altercation he had with a Commissioner of Liga MX at the end of the Final against Santos Laguna, so the goalkeeper would miss the next two matches of Blue Cross.

Also read: Chivas: Rossana Lerdo de Tejada, Jorge Vergara’s widow, would have a new partner

Corona would pay the first penalty game in the Campeón de Campeones game against Club León on July 18, while the second would pay it on Matchday 1 against Mazatlán FC.

Offside.

Jesús Corona, Cruz Azul goalkeeper, is suspended for two games as punishment after pushing the commissioner of the Mexican Football Federation in the final match against Santos, as announced by the Disciplinary Commission. pic.twitter.com/ifUNX0ZnyH – Reportajes_Tinta (@ReportajesTinta) June 2, 2021

In the case of the Jury, the goalkeeper will be concentrated with the Olympic TRI, which will have activity in the group phase from July 22 to 28 and in the best of cases, it could be extended for another week.

Andrés Gudiño and Guillermo Allison would enter to remove

This situation would open the opportunity to Andrés Gudiño and Guillermo Allison, at least in the preseason games, since Allison is projected to leave the team this summer to the Toros del Celaya, but this problem in Cruz Azul has prevented his transfer. .

It is speculated that La Maquina will seek an appeal to remove the punishment from Jesús Corona and be able to have him in the following official games of the Cementeros and thus be able to close the transfer of Allison to Celaya in the MX Expansion League.

Also read: Free booster! Jonathan Dos Santos would not renew with the LA Galaxy

Gentlemen, the info is corrected. Guillermo Allison RETURNED to Avándaro in the afternoon, to continue in the preseason of #CruzAzul, his absence was due to the fact that he went to check his passport and other issues, Celaya is a very latent option that would be defined soon. https://t.co/IvgQVH3EGT pic.twitter.com/um0O7hXu61 – Daniel Sandoval (@DanielBSandoval) June 30, 2021

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content