Cruz Azul would be reinforced with Jerónimo Rodríguez de Pumas for the 2021 Apertura

The Cruz Azul Machine would already be thinking about the planning of its squad for next season despite the good step of the team led by Juan Reynoso in the current Clausura 2021 Tournament of the MX League where they are leaders after basting 10 victories of consecutively, and one of the players who would be in the sights of the celestial would be the side of the Pumas de la UNAM Jerónimo Rodríguez.

According to information revealed by the Sniper, Cruz Azul is closely following Jerónimo Rodríguez, defense of the Pumas along with other Liga MX teams, to reinforce the defensive plot in case Pablo Aguilar does not finish renovating and leaves for the soccer of Paraguay as it seems to be his intention.

Also read: Mexico vs Canada: CONCACAF Pre-Olympic Semifinal Lineups

In addition, Reynoso would not completely like Alexis Peña, the footballer who arrived as a reinforcement for this Clausura 2021 from Chivas and would be very interested in the Pumas player to strengthen that part of the field in which he would consider that his Machine could have problems in the future.

Jerónimo Rodríguez during a match with Pumas. Photo: JAMMEDIA

According to the Transfermarkt portal, Jerónimo Rodríguez has a market value of 400 thousand dollars, an amount that Cruz Azul could easily assume in a negotiation with Pumas that it would need to sell due to the economic crisis caused by the pandemic.

In the present Clausura 2021, Jerónimo Rodríguez has played 11 games with the Pumas, playing 91% of the minutes, starting in 10 of the 11 games in which he has participated in the squad led by Andrés Lillini.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content