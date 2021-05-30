Cruz Azul, with the statistics in their favor for the return vs Santos Laguna

This Sunday, May 30, the Cruz Azul Machine receives a visit from Santos Laguna in the Aztec stadium, for the return match of the final of Closing Tournament 2021 of the MX League, to which the cement team arrives with a 1-0 lead after the first leg in the TSM Corona Stadium.

In addition to this slight advantage, Juan Reynoso’s team arrives with the statistics in their favor, since the Warriors are not allowed to visit the celestial and they are forced to win if they want to keep the title.

Also read: Santos Laguna: Guillermo Almada assures that they are prepared for any scenario vs Cruz Azul

According to information from the MX League, in the last 27 meetings between Santos and Cruz Azul at the home of the Machine, the capital team has achieved 16 victories, by six wins for the Laguneros and five draws.

“The numbers favor @CruzAzul, when he plays at home against the Warriors; out of 27 games played, they have 16 wins, 5 draws and 6 lost games. “

After 1-0 in the first leg, Santos is forced to win by two goals if he wants to win the title in regular time, as a victory by one goal difference would send the game into overtime.

For its part, any draw or victory will give the long-awaited ninth to the Cruz Azul Machine.

