Cruz Azul, with the experience on your side; six players were already Liga MX champions

After eliminating the Tuzos del Pachuca in the semifinals, the Cruz Azul Machine will seek the ninth when it faces Santos Laguna in the final of the 2021 Liga MX Clausura Tournament, to which it arrives with a fairly experienced squad.

Juan Reynoso’s Machine has six elements in its current squad who have already been Liga MX champions with some team, such as Jonathan Rodríguez, Orbelín Pineda, Elías Hernández, Joaquín “el Shaggy” Martínez and Adrián Aldrete.

Of these elements, Adrián Aldrete and Pablo Aguilar have achieved it on two occasions. Aldrete in the Clausura 2013 with the Águilas del América and in the Clausura 2015 with Santos Laguna; while Aguilar achieved it in the Apertura 2012 with Xolos and the Apertura 2014 with the Eagles.

The rest of the players on this list only have one Liga MX title: “Shaggy” Martínez in the Clausura 2016 with Pachuca, Elías Hernández in the Apertura 2013 with León, Orbelín Pineda in the Apertura 2017 with Chivas and finally Jonathan “Cabecita” Rodríguez in the Clausura 2018, with Santos Laguna, who will now be his rival.

For their part, the Warriors have three champions in their current squad, Carlos “Charal” Orrantia (Pumas), Andrés Ibargüen (América) and Brian Lozano, who was in the 2018 title but is in rehabilitation.

