Cruz Azul willing to sell Orbelín Pineda, awaiting offer

The contractual situation from Orbelín Pineda remains unresolved with the Cruz Azul Machine, as the board and the player have not yet sat down to discuss the possible renewal of the same, which will expire next December, so that in the summer he would be free to negotiate with any team that intends to take his services.

According to information revealed by the Fox Sports journalist, David Espinoza, in Cruz Azul They are awaiting the arrival of a formal offer from a club in Europe in order to proceed with the renewal offer to Orbelín Pineda.

Despite being one of the best footballers in the MX League, Cruz Azul does not give his arm to twist in the demands that Orbelín Pineda would have to renew his co

Contract, so they would be waiting to see if there is any formal offer for his signing and to see if they can get dividends from his sale.

In this context, the journalist Rubén Rodríguez assured that, in the event that Orbelín does not renew with Cruz Azul, Rayados de Monterrey and the UANL Tigres could go for the services of Maguito, ensuring their arrival for the Clausura 2022.

According to the same source, Orbelín wants to stay with Cruz Azul until he is champion with La Machine, knowing that this can be a great showcase to project him to football in Europe.

How much does Orbelín Pineda cost?

The journalist Martín del Palacio Langer argues that, according to the laws of the market, the price of Orbelín Pineda would be much lower than what Cruz Azul intends (12 million dollars), since the condition that it is his last year of contract, it can reduce its market value by up to 50%.

HOW MUCH DOES YOU EARN OR HOW MUCH DO YOU EARN FROM ORBELÍN PINEDA IN CRUZ AZUL?

According to unofficial reports, Orbelín Pineda is one of the highest paid players in Cruz Azul, as he currently receives a salary of 2 million dollars, placing him above veteran José de Jesús Corona and scorer Jonathan Rodríguez.

The Machine will have to ‘battle’ with these points in its renewal attempt, since Orbelín knows that it is wanted by heavyweights of Liga MX, and in addition to the millions of MLS, Pineda could take his letter and negotiate freely in December to fulfill the longed-for ‘European dream’.

On the other hand, there is talk that Orbelín Pineda could accept the renewal with La Machine, as long as the celestial ones improve their salary proposal, that is, raising the salary he receives, going from 2 to 3 million dollars per season, without specifying the number of years for which he would accept this new link with Cruz Azul.

