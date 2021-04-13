Cruz Azul will rest 6 figures prior to the duel against Club América

The Cruz Azul Machine will have a complicated week, as it must face the Águilas del América on matchday 15 of Guardianes 2021 in the fight for the general leadership, however, before club América, it must face Arcahaie in the Concacaf Liga de Champions.

For this reason and because the match against Arcahaie should not involve complications, Cruz Azul and Juan Reynoso will rest 6 players who will not be called up.

According to ESPN, Cabecita Rodríguez, Jesús Corona, Orbelín Pineda, Rafael Baca, Cata Domínguez and Luis Romo will not be included in the Club’s call.

Cruz Azul, who is 0-0 on aggregate in the Concacaf Champions League, is confident that he can advance to the round without much trouble but just in case, Roberto Alvarado, Pablo Aguilar, Juan Escobar and Rivero will be called up.

Cruz Azul seeks to arrive at the weekend’s match in optimal conditions and therefore will not risk the players who will be against the Eagles on Saturday.

