Cruz Azul will not try to retain Orbelín Pineda

The future of Orbelín Pineda in Blue Cross It is about to be defined and although it has not signed a renewal, Víctor Velázquez, president of the Board of Directors and Surveillance of the Cooperative, assured that they hope to complete its renewal in a few days.

However, despite this, he commented that, if he does not renew it, they will support him 100% if he has offers that interest him, so they will not try to retain him.

Liga MX: The culprit that Leo Fernández is not a reinforcement of Toluca FC for the Apertura 2021

“With Orbelin Pineda the talks continue, he has not yet signed, his contract ends in six months, in these days we will wait and finalize the details of the contract and we can count on Orbelin for more years, and if he decides to go to a club or abroad , and he has offers, we support him so that he can be successful in January. ” Velazquez said.

Orbelín has 6 more months of contract and if he does not renew, he would be free in January and in addition to Tigres, there would be other teams interested in signing him.