A Liga MX without Cruz Azul was thought of these days, as some media reported that the capital club could be disaffiliated from Mexican soccer due to accusations against the president of the institution, Guillermo Álvarez.
However, this Wednesday in assembly, the president of Liga MX, Enrique Bonilla, made it clear that the cement club is not at risk of being disenrolled from Mexican soccer or being investigated by the Financial Intelligence Unit.
“In the specific case of Cruz Azul, the club is not being investigated, it is one of the companies of the Cooperative and the specific case of Don Guillermo, but he has already given his face and presents the evidence of defense, and in his moment, when there is a definition, we can touch on the subject ”
“The authority is not investigating the Cruz Azul club, it is a separate issue, we have been holding work meetings, apart from that, we have had more. The one you mention is by Nieto and a server, we are talking about issues that benefit everyone and that we can make known to everyone in the near future, ”said Enrique Bonilla.
In this way, Cruz Azul will be one of the 18 teams that will participate in the Opening 2020 to start
on July 24, with 'Billy' Álvarez in the presidency of Máquina The Celestial Machine '.
It was a couple of weeks ago when the news emerged that Cruz Azul is being investigated for money laundering, but the celestial fans will be able to remain calm after Enrique Bonilla’s statements.